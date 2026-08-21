A Tribute on Wheels: Josh Tarling Rides Vuelta a Espana in Memory of Late Brother Finlay

Welsh cyclist Josh Tarling will compete in the Vuelta a Espana, following the tragic death of his brother Finlay in a crash at the Volta a Portugal. Supported by family and Team Netcompany-Ineos, Josh honors his brother's memory while participating in the prestigious Grand Tour cycling event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 10:48 IST
A Tribute on Wheels: Josh Tarling Rides Vuelta a Espana in Memory of Late Brother Finlay

In a touching tribute, Welsh cyclist Josh Tarling is set to compete in the Vuelta a Espana, just days after the untimely passing of his brother, Finlay. Finlay Tarling, aged 19, tragically lost his life in an accident involving a non-race vehicle during the Volta a Portugal.

Josh, a time-trial specialist, was confirmed by Netcompany-Ineos as part of their lineup for the Vuelta, which is set to take place from August 22 to September 13. Geraint Thomas, Director of Racing, expressed the team's full support for Josh's decision to race, while his mother Dawn affirmed the family's backing.

Remembering Finlay, Dawn shared on Instagram that Finlay was immensely proud of Josh and always supported him from the sidelines. Josh's participation serves as a moving homage to his brother's passion and pride, continuing to do what Finlay loved to watch.

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