Korean Footballers Call for Heat Safety Overhaul

South Korean footballers demand enhanced safeguards against extreme heat following a survey revealing widespread heat-related health issues among players. The Korea Pro-Footballers Association advocates for mandatory heat protocols and changes to match schedules to prioritize player safety, especially in high temperatures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 16:40 IST
Korean Footballers Call for Heat Safety Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean professional football players are advocating for stronger measures to combat the effects of extreme heat, after a Korea Pro-Footballers Association survey highlighted multiple health concerns. Findings revealed dehydration, dizziness, and temporary consciousness loss among the athletes, necessitating urgent attention.

During a notably hot summer, 86.2% of surveyed players from the K League and WK League reported severe physical strain due to elevated pitch temperatures, with complaints of dehydration and dizziness being prevalent. KPFA President Lee Keun-ho flagged these concerns as critical.

The Korea Football Association acknowledged the players' concerns, affirming player safety as a top priority and announcing steps to mitigate heat risks. Adjustments in match timings and cooling breaks are underway, though logistical hurdles remain. Advocacy for flexible scheduling and improved heat protocols continues to grow.

TRENDING

1
Germany Seeks Extradition Over Berlin Gun Stash Incident

Germany Seeks Extradition Over Berlin Gun Stash Incident

Global
2
China's Largest EV Recall: Safety Over Style in the Auto Industry

China's Largest EV Recall: Safety Over Style in the Auto Industry

Global
3
Rugby Legal Battle: High Court Allows Neurological Injury Lawsuits to Continue

Rugby Legal Battle: High Court Allows Neurological Injury Lawsuits to Contin...

Global
4
Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell

Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Data and Cloud Tech Are Giving Renewable Energy Firms a Resilience Edge

One Health Moves Beyond Policy Talk Into Real-World Risk Response

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026