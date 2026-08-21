Korean Footballers Call for Heat Safety Overhaul

South Korean professional football players are advocating for stronger measures to combat the effects of extreme heat, after a Korea Pro-Footballers Association survey highlighted multiple health concerns. Findings revealed dehydration, dizziness, and temporary consciousness loss among the athletes, necessitating urgent attention.

During a notably hot summer, 86.2% of surveyed players from the K League and WK League reported severe physical strain due to elevated pitch temperatures, with complaints of dehydration and dizziness being prevalent. KPFA President Lee Keun-ho flagged these concerns as critical.

The Korea Football Association acknowledged the players' concerns, affirming player safety as a top priority and announcing steps to mitigate heat risks. Adjustments in match timings and cooling breaks are underway, though logistical hurdles remain. Advocacy for flexible scheduling and improved heat protocols continues to grow.