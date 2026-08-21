High Court Upholds Rugby Players' Neurological Injury Lawsuits

London's High Court has decided that lawsuits filed by more than 500 former rugby players concerning neurological injuries may move forward. This decision comes despite their previous legal representation failing to disclose critical medical evidence to the sport's governing bodies.

The governing bodies, including World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, and others, argued that the claimants' lawyers repeatedly failed to provide necessary records, seeking a verdict to terminate the lawsuits.

However, the claimants' lawyers maintained they had submitted most documents, emphasizing the broader implications for contact sports in the UK. Judge Jeremy Cook ruled the lawsuits could proceed with the condition that the missing documents are produced, noting that the individual claimants were not at fault.