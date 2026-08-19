Breakdown Battle Brewing: Springboks Ready for All Blacks Clash

As anticipation builds for Saturday's first test between South Africa and New Zealand in Johannesburg, the Springboks are prioritizing the breakdown battle. This aspect of the game is expected to be crucial in the test series, according to hooker Malcolm Marx.

The Springboks have a strong recent record against their old rivals, securing victories in five of the last six encounters. A significant victory was the 43-10 triumph in Wellington. However, with new head coach Dave Rennie at the helm, the All Blacks present new challenges, and gaining quick ball at the breakdown will be pivotal.

Marx acknowledges past glories mean little now, emphasizing the need to focus on current performance. Both teams are ranked first and second in the world, respectively, heading into this high-stakes matchup.