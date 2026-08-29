PM Modi, Shikhar Dhawan extend wishes on National Sports Day; pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday extended greetings on National Sports Day, praising sportspersons for their dedication and highlighting the role of sports in inspiring and shaping the younger generation.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 10:11 IST
PM Modi, Shikhar Dhawan extend wishes on National Sports Day; pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand
Major Dhyan Chand (Photo: X/@RCBTweets). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday extended greetings on National Sports Day, praising sportspersons for their dedication and highlighting the role of sports in inspiring and shaping the younger generation. Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand and lauded sports lovers for their passion and determination.

"To every sports lover...your dedication, passion and determination make everyone proud. We also pay homage to the legendary Major Dhyan Chand Ji, whose brilliance inspires generations," PM Modi wrote on X. Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said sports go beyond winning and teach important life lessons, including perseverance and the ability to overcome setbacks.

"I've always believed that sport is about much more than winning. It teaches you to dream, work hard, handle setbacks and keep going. This National Sports Day, let's get more of our youngsters playing," Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote on X. National Sports Day is observed in India every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the country's most celebrated hockey players. The day highlights the importance of sports and physical activity while promoting fitness, discipline, teamwork and sporting excellence.

The occasion holds significance for students, families, schools and communities as it encourages people to adopt active and healthy lifestyles. It also provides an opportunity to remember India's rich sporting legacy and recognise the contributions of athletes, coaches and other members of the sporting community. (ANI)

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