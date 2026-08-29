"You have to build new relationships with teammates": Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur's record signing Sandro Tonali is set to face his former club Newcastle United shortly after joining Spurs, as the two sides prepare to meet in the Premier League Season 2026-27 on Saturday. The Italian midfielder made 110 appearances for Newcastle and won the 2025 EFL Cup before making the move to north London, where he has reunited with manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking on JioHotstar ahead of Tottenham's clash against Newcastle, Tonali reflected on the challenge of adapting to a new club and building relationships with new teammates, staff and supporters. "Every time you change clubs, you have to start over. You have to build new relationships with teammates, staff, and fans. I'm lucky because I already know the staff here, which makes things easier, especially at the start of the season. Roberto de Zerbi is an incredible manager. I've known him for a long time. He's from Brescia, and I played there for 10 years. Sometimes, when we have a day off, we both go back to our city and meet. That's something special."

Tonali said his relationship with De Zerbi played an important role in his decision to join Tottenham, with the pair sharing a long-standing connection through Brescia. "When I spoke with him for the first time, we talked like friends, but also like a player and manager already. That conversation was special. It made me feel like I had to sign for him. We discussed a lot about Newcastle, the Spurs stadium, the Spurs fans, the players, and our style of football. We are really looking forward to the season ahead. If I had to describe myself in one sentence, I would say I work hard for my teammates," Tonali said, as quoted by JioHotstar.

Tonali is also looking forward to playing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a home player after previously experiencing its atmosphere while representing Newcastle. The midfielder believes the home support can have a significant influence on the outcome of matches. "I play as a number six, and I play a lot with the defence. I can't wait to play at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium because I played here a few times against Tottenham with Newcastle. I found a great atmosphere. Every time I've been here, the stadium has been full. That's not easy because the stadium is so big. The fans can change the game in two minutes," the 26-year-old said.

"If the fans are with you, it makes things much easier. I think the fans are one of the best things about this stadium. I know this stadium is one of the best in the world. The fans are crazy, and we need that because we have to give 100 per cent energy and concentration in every game. We want to win every single game, especially at home. And we know we can," he added. (ANI)