ETPL: Tom Curran's hat-trick, Smuts' 98 power Castle Rockers to big win over Belfast Wolves

Edinburgh Castle Rockers delivered a commanding all-round performance to defeat Belfast Wolves by 59 runs in Match 11 of the ETPL. The match also produced one of the most unusual moments of the tournament so far, with brothers Ross Adair and Mark Adair facing each other on opposite sides and both eventually playing a direct role in each other’s dismissals, according to a release.

Belfast Wolves won the toss and elected to bowl, but the Rockers quickly established control through JJ Smuts. The South African all-rounder produced a superb 98 from 60 balls, striking 11 fours and three sixes as he anchored Edinburgh’s innings while maintaining an impressive scoring rate, earning him the man of the match award. Ross Adair added nine before the first wicket fell at 19, but the dismissal carried a storyline of its own. Mark Adair removed his brother Ross, with Tim Tector completing the catch. It was the first of two occasions in which the brothers would be directly involved in each other’s dismissals.

Andries Gous added 14 before Brandon McMullen shifted the momentum with a blistering 30 from 16 balls, including two fours and two sixes. Mitchell Santner then provided the finishing burst, smashing an unbeaten 25 from 13, as Edinburgh closed on 189 for five from their 20 overs. Belfast’s chase began with immediate trouble. Trent Boult produced a superb opening spell, claiming three wickets for 16 runs. Tim Tector and Lorcan Tucker fell in successive deliveries, before Paul Stirling was dismissed for 25 from 13 balls as the Wolves slipped to 37 for three, the release said.

Glenn Maxwell offered resistance with 35 from 23, while David Miller made 20, but Edinburgh continued to chip away. Jack Jarvis claimed two wickets and Mark Watt added another before Curran took centre stage. The Rockers all-rounder produced the defining moment of the match, taking the first hat-trick in ETPL history. Curran dismissed Fred Klaassen and Matthew Humphreys with his final two deliveries of the 16th over, before returning for the 18th over, where he bowled and removed Mark Adair to complete three wickets from three consecutive balls of his spell. He finished with outstanding figures of 4/20 from 3.1 overs.

Mark Adair, who had earlier dismissed Ross, was Curran’s fourth wicket but the catch was completed by Ross Adair. Earlier, Mark had ended Ross’ innings; now Ross had a hand in ending Mark’s. It was a remarkable exchange between the brothers in a match already full of memorable moments. Belfast were bowled out for 130 in 17.1 overs, giving Edinburgh a comprehensive 59-run victory.

Smuts’ 98 provided the foundation, Boult’s three-wicket burst broke the Wolves’ chase early, and Curran’s historic hat-trick sealed the result. But alongside those performances, the extraordinary Adair subplot gave Match 11 a storyline that will be remembered long after the final scorecard. (ANI)