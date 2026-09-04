"Delighted to be part of this": BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia hails historic India-Japan T20I

As India is set to play a men's T20I against Japan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board is delighted to be part of the historic T20I in Japan, calling it an important step in taking Indian cricket to new territories and expanding the sport’s reach in Japan and East Asia.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 18:41 IST
"Delighted to be part of this": BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia hails historic India-Japan T20I
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India is set to play a men's T20I against Japan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board is delighted to be part of the historic T20I in Japan, calling it an important step in taking Indian cricket to new territories and expanding the sport’s reach in Japan and East Asia. India will play a men's T20I against Japan to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations.

The one-off Suzuki Cup match between India and Japan will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground on September 22. The fixture will mark a historic first, as India are set to face Japan in a men’s T20I for the first time. “The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said.

“India and Japan share a strong and longstanding relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible,” Saikia added. Saikia said the BCCI is committed to expanding cricket beyond its traditional markets and will work with the Japan Cricket Association to strengthen the sport’s presence in Japan.

“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth. The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead,” he said. The match will be the first step of “Sport 75”, an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India’s ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036. (ANI)

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