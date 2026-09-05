Japan's Rugby Triumph: A Century in the Making
Japan's rugby team celebrated their 100th anniversary with a commanding 57-12 win over Canada in Niigata. Led by Mamoru Harada's two tries, Japan dominated the forward battle, despite some handling errors. They now prepare to face the United States in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-final.
Japan's rugby team delivered a thrilling performance with a resounding 57-12 victory over Canada in Niigata, marking the 100th anniversary of the Japan Rugby Football Union.
Hooker Mamoru Harada led the charge with two tries, as Japan's formidable forwards dominated the match, scoring eight of the nine tries.
While not flawless due to some handling errors, Japan showcased strong defense and attacking flair. They now gear up for a crucial Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against the United States.