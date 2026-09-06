Audrey Werro Shines: A Stunning Victory in the Diamond League Finals

Audrey Werro from Switzerland claimed victory in the women's 800 metres at the Diamond League Final. Facing a spirited challenge from Femke Broeders-Bol, she finished with a time of 1:54.75. Other notable performances included Kenny Bednarek's win in the men's 200m, Masai Russell in the 100m hurdles, and Rajindra Campbell in shot put.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:15 IST
Audrey Werro Shines: A Stunning Victory in the Diamond League Finals

Audrey Werro of Switzerland continues her stellar track season by securing first place in the women's 800 metres at the prestigious Diamond League Final. Overcoming a fierce push from Femke Broeders-Bol of the Netherlands, Werro completed the race in an impressive 1:54.75, just ahead of Broeders-Bol, who finished at 1:54.81.

Besides Werro's win, the meet saw significant achievements, including Kenny Bednarek's commanding victory in the men's 200m, clocking a world-leading time of 19.62 despite less-than-ideal conditions. Masai Russell also shone, taking home the women's 100m hurdles title in 12.20.

Other highlights included Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica throwing 23.08 metres in shot put, the farthest throw this season. The meet was a showcase of top athletes aiming to peak at the upcoming World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

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