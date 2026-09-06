Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Define U.S. Open's Seventh Day

The seventh day of the U.S. Open featured dramatic victories and surprising upsets. Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek advanced to the fourth round, while notable players like Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova exited the tournament. Alexander Blockx's unexpected win over Flavio Cobolli highlighted the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:53 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs Define U.S. Open's Seventh Day
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The seventh day of the U.S. Open provided a thrilling spectacle for tennis fans, brimming with dramatic triumphs and unexpected exits. Fourth seed Coco Gauff secured her place in the fourth round by defeating Spain's Cristina Bucsa. Meanwhile, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek showcased resilience in a narrow victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova.

The surprises of the day included Belgium's 28th seed Alexander Blockx, who stunned Italian fifth seed Flavio Cobolli in a thrilling four-set match. The home crowd faced disappointment as American Taylor Fritz was eliminated by Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo after an intense five-set battle.

Adding to the upsets, American Amanda Anisimova tumbled out against Anastasia Potapova. The day highlighted the volatile nature of the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting continuation as the U.S. Open progresses to its next rounds.

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