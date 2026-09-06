MAGA Inc's $10 Million Boost for Ken Paxton's Senate Bid

President Donald Trump's MAGA Inc. super PAC is committing over $10 million to support Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his U.S. Senate race against Democratic state Representative James Talarico, as per the latest Federal Election Commission filing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:33 IST
MAGA Inc's $10 Million Boost for Ken Paxton's Senate Bid
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MAGA Inc., the super PAC associated with President Donald Trump, announced plans to inject a hefty $10 million into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's campaign for the U.S. Senate. This substantial funding aims to provide a significant boost to Paxton's electoral challenge against Democratic contender, state Representative James Talarico.

The decision to channel this financial backing was revealed through a Federal Election Commission filing made public on Saturday. The sizeable contribution underscores the high stakes of the race, aligning with Trump's broader political strategy to secure Republican strongholds.

As Paxton gears up for the election, the infusion of funds from MAGA Inc. highlights the crucial role of super PACs in shaping the dynamics of the upcoming electoral battles, potentially tipping the scales in closely contested races.

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