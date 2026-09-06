U.S. Open Shake-Up: Home Favorites Ousted in Unexpected Early Rounds

Past U.S. Open finalists Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova were eliminated in the third round, disappointing home fans at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, players like Zheng Qinwen and Francisco Cerundolo advanced, showcasing unexpected prowess. Exciting matchups are set as the tournament progresses with top seeds battling for survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:35 IST
U.S. Open Shake-Up: Home Favorites Ousted in Unexpected Early Rounds
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Past U.S. Open finalists such as Taylor Fritz, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova faced surprising eliminations in the third round, delivering a disappointing outcome for American fans at Flushing Meadows. Fritz looked set for another routine victory but fell to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

The American women also struggled as China's Zheng Qinwen staged a spectacular comeback against Keys, fighting back from a deficit to clinch victory. Zheng praised her turn of luck after previously battling injury challenges.

In other matches, players like Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva continued to progress, while Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev faced fascinating challenges ahead. The tournament's unfolding dynamic has kept fans on edge, anticipating further thrilling encounters.

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