Global Film Industry Convenes at Lumiere Summit

The film industry will gather at a one-day summit led by France and South Korea to address issues like artificial intelligence, social media competition, and funding shortages. Key figures from Hollywood and the tech industry will participate, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 02:29 IST
Global Film Industry Convenes at Lumiere Summit
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In an upcoming summit, France and South Korea will spearhead discussions on pressing issues facing the film industry, including artificial intelligence, social media competition, and funding challenges. The summit, taking place on Monday, will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Key players from major Hollywood studios such as Disney and Netflix, as well as top tech companies, are set to attend. The event aims to foster dialogue on navigating the evolving landscape of the film industry in the digital age.

The talks are part of industry efforts to ensure adaptability and innovation in a rapidly changing media environment, with significant participation from diverse geographical and sectoral stakeholders.

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