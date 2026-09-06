Manchester City's Triumphant Start in Women's Super League

Manchester City began their Women's Super League title defence by defeating Birmingham City 3-1. Khadija Shaw, last season's top scorer, delivered a second-half double. Despite Birmingham's initial resistance, Mary Fowler opened City's score, followed by Shaw's two successful headers. Oceane Hurtre scored Birmingham's solitary goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:02 IST
Manchester City's Triumphant Start in Women's Super League
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Manchester City embarked on their Women's Super League title defence with a commanding 3-1 victory over newly-promoted Birmingham City. Khadija Shaw, last season’s top goal scorer, netted twice in the second half, proving instrumental in City's triumph on Sunday.

Birmingham managed to fend off the champions' attacks during the initial phase. However, a defensive lapse just four minutes into the second half allowed Mary Fowler to break the deadlock by finding the bottom corner with precision.

Shaw doubled the advantage through a header from Kerstin Casparij's corner, and sealed the win with another powerful header from Beth Mead's delivery in the 86th minute. Birmingham's Oceane Hurtre managed to pull one back, providing a late consolation for the visitors.

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