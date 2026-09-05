Haaland Propels Man City to Premier League Summit with Milestone Goal

Star striker Erling Haaland has etched another milestone in his illustrious career, scoring his 300th club goal to secure Manchester City a 1-0 victory over Coventry FC. This triumph on Saturday propelled City to the top of the Premier League standings.

Haaland's decisive header in the 26th minute marked his 165th goal for Manchester City, adding to his impressive tallies from Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, and Molde FK. The victory also witnessed the debut of former Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, whose key pass contributed to Haaland's game-winning goal.

Despite Coventry's spirited performance, bolstered by summer signing Taiwo Awoniyi, they struggled to break through Manchester City's defense, remaining goalless since their return to the Premier League. Their manager, Frank Lampard, remains optimistic despite the challenging start to the season.