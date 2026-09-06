Tim Wellens Clinches Tour of Britain Glory

Tim Wellens secured a stunning overall victory in the Tour of Britain, as Nils Politt claimed the final stage win for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The Belgian cyclist maintained his overall lead on the final stage through the scenic Scottish Borders, holding off British challenger Lewis Askey by 42 seconds.

Reflecting on the successful tour, Wellens expressed satisfaction with the team's achievements, highlighting their dual success in both the general classification and the final stage. "We came here for the GC, and then today we also have this stage victory, so everything is perfect," Wellens commented with pride.

The final 156km stage came alive on the moorland roads of the Lammermuir Hills. A decisive breakaway led by UAE Team Emirates-XRG riders halted the chasing pack. Nils Politt surged ahead with 9km left in the race, securing an emotional win dedicated to his late grandfather.