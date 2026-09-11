Avinash Sable Triumphantly Returns to Track Ahead of Asian Games

Indian steeplechaser Avinash Sable marks a triumphant comeback by winning the 3000m steeplechase at the Indian Athletics Final Series, following a challenging recovery from a severe knee injury. His recent victory sets the stage for his title defense at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:49 IST
Avinash Sable Triumphantly Returns to Track Ahead of Asian Games
Avinash Sable. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After a harrowing year away from competition due to a major knee injury, Indian track athlete Avinash Sable made an impressive comeback by clinching the 3000m steeplechase title at the Indian Athletics Final Series. This victory underscores his resilience and positions him as a strong contender at the forthcoming Asian Games.

Sable's return to his signature event on Thursday saw him clock a time of 8:32.39, outpacing competitors Shubham Bhandare and Vikash Dalal. For Sable, this win is both a confidence booster and a crucial step in his preparation for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, commencing in just 18 days.

Reflecting on his journey, Sable expressed gratitude toward his support team and acknowledged the mental and physical hurdles he overcame post-injury. As he gears up for the Asian Games, Sable is optimistic and driven by the aspiration to transform this opportunity into another gold medal for himself and his country.

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