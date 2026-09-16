AS Roma Fans Banned for Fascist Salutes

Sixteen supporters of AS Roma have been banned from stadiums across Italy after giving fascist salutes during a Serie A home game against Atalanta, police announced on Wednesday.

The penalties range from one to five years and are applicable to AS Roma matches played internationally, as well as national team fixtures. Additionally, four of these fans must report to the police during future AS Roma matches, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the Curva sud section during a game on September 5, which AS Roma won 2-1. Courts in Italy consider each case individually, as the fascist salute is not universally banned, and violations fall under laws against the revival of fascist ideologies and promotion of racial hatred.