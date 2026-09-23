"Great feeling to take medal home for India": Bhavtegh Singh Gill after skeet bronze at Asiad

By Vipul Kashyap Indian shooter Bhavtegh Singh Gill expressed his delight after winning the men’s skeet team bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026, saying it was a special feeling to return home with a medal in at the continental event.

Bhavtegh, along with Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Mairaj Ahmed Khan, secured the bronze medal in the men’s skeet team event on Wednesday after prevailing over Kazakhstan in the shoot-off. Speaking to ANI, Bhavtegh said the achievement was a memorable moment for him and the team.

"It's a great feeling that we are taking a medal back home for India. And this is my first Asian Games, so winning a medal here is an amazing feeling, as I said before," Bhavtegh Singh Gill told ANI. Reflecting on the pressure during the competition, the shooter said the team was focused on securing a medal despite challenges in the event.

"I think the pressure has been quite high right from day one, because our campaign starts from the very first day. My start wasn't that great in this competition, so I shot the final round with the hope that we at least secure a medal for the team to take home. So it feels really good that we came together today and are heading home with a medal," he said. Bhavtegh also expressed confidence about India’s shooting contingent adding more medals in the remaining events.

"Since the shooting events started, I think we have won medals every day—first in the 10m women's, then the 10m men's, and now in skeet. I am sure this tally will keep growing because many events are still left, including trap, 50m, and 25m. We have outstanding athletes competing in those events. I'm certain many more medals will come," he added. The shooter also highlighted the role of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and its support programmes in helping athletes prepare for international competitions.

"I have been part of Khelo India since 2018 or 2019. Without their backing—the ammunition they provide, the financial support they offer—this medal certainly wouldn't have been possible. Not just for me, but for the entire team," Bhavtegh said. "Some athletes are supported under TOPS, some under Khelo India. Recently, two training camps were organized for us by SAI. Without the effort and investment they put in, it would be extremely difficult to be at this stage and perform at this level," he concluded.

The Indian women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan secured bronze in the team event on Wednesday, marking India’s first-ever medal in the category at the Asian Games. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won the bronze medal in the team event. The Indian trio finished third in the men's skeet team event with a total score of 346 points. India was tied with Kazakhstan for third place but secured the bronze medal after prevailing in the shoot-off. (ANI)