Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur fail to reach men’s 100m final at Asian Games

Indian sprinters Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur failed to advance to the men’s 100m final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday after finishing fifth and seventh, respectively, in their semifinal heats, bringing their athletics campaigns at the Games to an end. Gurindervir clocked 10.32 seconds in Heat 2 to finish fifth, while Oman's Al Balushi Ali topped the heat with a time of 10.01 seconds. China’s Xie Zhenye finished second with 10.18 seconds, while South Korea’s Biwesa Daniel finished third with 10.22 seconds.

In Heat 3, Animesh Kujur finished seventh with a time of 10.38 seconds and also failed to advance to the final. South Korea’s Nwamadi Joeljin topped the heat with a time of 10.17 seconds, while Malaysia’s Mohd Muhammad came second with 10.25 seconds. Japan’s Koike Yuki finished third with 10.31 seconds. While Gurindervir and Kujur endured disappointing finishes, Gulveer Singh won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m event.

Gulveer produced a strong performance, clocking 28:29.38 to comfortably finish second and secure silver medal in the event. Earlier in the day, Manpreet Kaur won the bronze medal in the women’s shot put at the continental event. Manpreet produced her best throw of 17.17 metres in her fourth attempt to secure a place on the podium.

The bronze was one of several medals secured by India on Day 6 of the Asian Games. Shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar secured silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

In table tennis, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured bronze in mixed doubles after reaching the semi-finals, where they lost to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. India’s squash mixed doubles pair of Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured the country of a medal after progressing to the semi-finals. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh advanced to the respective singles semi-finals.

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams also booked their places in the finals after winning their respective semi-final matches against Thailand and Nepal. In hockey, the Indian women’s team defeated Japan 3-1 in their Pool B encounter.

Elsewhere, swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final, while weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi finished seventh in the women’s 61kg category.Boxer Preeti’s Asian Games campaign ended in the round of 16 after she lost 0-5 to North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi. India has won 21 medals - two gold, nine silver and 11 bronze - placing the country 12th on the medals chart. (ANI)