He listened to our concerns: Pushpa Rana as Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 crore for Asian Games kabaddi gold medallists

India women's kabaddi team captain Pushpa Rana on Tuesday said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu listened to the players' concerns and assured Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhavna Thakur of Rs 1 crore each, while also responding positively to their request for Class-1 government jobs during their meeting with him. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday announced that three Himachali players of the Indian women’s kabaddi team – Pushpa, Jyoti and Bhavna – who won the gold medal in kabaddi at the Asian Games, will be awarded prize money of at least Rs 1 crore each by the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Pushpa Rana said the players raised concerns over the Rs 33 lakh reward, following which the Chief Minister assured them of Rs 1 crore each. She added that they also sought Class-1 government jobs, and the Chief Minister responded positively to their request. “Our main issue concerned the Rs 33 lakh amount being offered to us. Meeting the CM was a truly pleasant experience; he spoke to us very kindly, put us at ease while listening to our concerns, and immediately made a favourable decision, assuring us that we would receive Rs 1 crore. We are hopeful that, in recognition of our own achievements, we too will be granted a Class-1 job. We presented this request to the CM, and he responded positively, assuring us that he has heard our plea and will work on it," she said.

The Chief Minister said the state government would soon organise a felicitation ceremony in their honour, where they would also be presented with the announced prize money. Sukhu also said that the three players would be employed in government service. Those who do not wish to join the Police Department would be offered appointments in the Youth Services and Sports Department, allowing them to continue pursuing their sporting careers while contributing to the promotion and development of sports in the state.

The Chief Minister said the state government had made a historic enhancement in prize money by revising its sports policy. He added that special emphasis was also being laid on strengthening sports infrastructure across the state. Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan said it was a matter of pride that three women from the state—Pushpa Rana, Bhavna Thakur and Jyoti Thakur—represented and led the Indian kabaddi team at the Asian Games.

"Today, three young women from Himachal Pradesh have represented the Indian team: captain Pushpa Rana, Bhavna Thakur and Jyoti Thakur. They met with the Chief Minister as well as me today; it is a matter of great pride that players from Himachal have led the Indian team... It is a significant achievement that the daughters of Himachal Pradesh are bringing glory not only to the state but also to the nation on the international stage. The Chief Minister announced today that each of the players will receive Rs 1 crore. Regarding employment, the Chief Minister assured them that the recruitment process, in accordance with the rules, would begin soon," he told reporters. Notably, Kabaddi produced a clean sweep at the Asian Games. While India's women defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final to successfully defend their title, the men's team came from behind to beat Iran 40-34. (ANI)