Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket ballot generates surge of demand

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket applications have seen a surge of demand across the globe since the ballot went live 12 days ago. A total of 15,083,752 ticket applications have been received since, with 4,423,417 ballot registrations generated by fans from across 142 countries, highlighting the immense global interest in the 14th edition of the Men’s Cricket World Cup, as per the ICC.

The latest numbers show a dramatic acceleration in demand since the ballot opened, with ticket applications soaring from one million last week to over 15 million in less than two weeks. The global interest in the tournament, which has been introduced with a new format, will see cricket fans become part of the biggest and most ambitious edition in the tournament’s history, hosted in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"The overwhelming demand for tickets is a testament to the stature and appeal of the Cricket World Cup, the allure of Africa as a destination and the anticipation for the event generated by the ICC and its partners' promotional activities leading up to the event launch,” ICC Chief Executive Officer Sanjog Gupta said, as quoted by the ICC. “With a year to go, the ICC has planned an exciting runway of 360-degree activations, multi-platform campaigns and content line-ups, which will elevate the fandom associated with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027."

The ticket ballot will be open for registration until 23h59 (CAT) on 21 November 2026, exactly a year before the Cricket World Cup Final is scheduled to be played at Wanderers, Johannesburg. How the ballot works:

-Entry into the ticket ballot is free and does not require payment at the point of registration. -Fans can submit one ballot entry per person, per match, and may enter the ballot for multiple matches across the tournament. -The ballot is not first-come, first-served, meaning fans have the opportunity to enter at any point during the ballot window without their chances being determined by how early they register. -Where demand for a fixture exceeds the available ticket allocation, access to purchase tickets will be determined through a randomised ballot process. Successful applicants will be contacted by email with information on how to access the ticket purchasing process. -Successful and unsuccessful ballot applications will be communicated via the email address that customers share during ballot registration. The 14th edition of the Men's Cricket World Cup, marking the return of the tournament to Africa for the first time in 24 years, will kick off on October 2 with a three-team Super Series in Windhoek. (ANI)