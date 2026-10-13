Assam: CM Sarma inaugurates Naharkatia Multi Sports Complex to strengthen sports infrastructure

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the Naharkatia Multi Sports Complex, marking an addition to Assam’s sports infrastructure. The Complex is the first of its kind in the Naharkatia Legislative Assembly Constituency, and the facility has been developed to promote sporting activities and provide modern infrastructure for training, competitions and recreational activities.

The complex brings together facilities for football, athletics and swimming within an integrated campus. The complex includes a football field, an earthen running track surrounding the field, a swimming pool measuring 25 metres by 15 metres, a covered RCC spectator gallery and an administrative-cum- infrastructure building. The football field is equipped with an underground drainage system and a sprinkler system to facilitate field maintenance.

The complex also features a gymnasium, players’ dressing rooms with attached toilet facilities, a medical and first-aid room, a canteen, administrative offices and other essential amenities. The swimming pool complex includes spectator galleries, separate changing rooms and shower facilities for boys and girls, along with a water filtration and circulation system. The facility also incorporates a VIP lounge and a meeting and conference room to support its overall functioning.

In addition to the multipurpose sports complex, the Assam Cricket Association has completed an international-standard cricket stadium in Naharkatia. The stadium features a pavilion with players’ dressing rooms, a referee’s room, office facilities, a dining area and dormitory accommodation, besides indoor and outdoor practice facilities and a green spectator gallery with a seating capacity of 150 persons. Together, these facilities are expected to expand opportunities for sporting activities and training in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Naharkatia is not only endowed with natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage but also boasts a glorious sporting legacy. Recalling the region’s illustrious sporting tradition, he paid heartfelt tribute to the contributions of the late Toshen Bora, a distinguished footballer from Assam. He noted that Toshen Bora represented India at the Asian Games in 1970 and was also a member of the Indian team that participated in the Pre-Olympic Football Tournament held in Rangoon in 1972.

Highlighting his subsequent achievement of becoming the first person from the Northeast to serve as a selector for the Indian national football team, the Chief Minister said that Toshen Bora’s accomplishments demonstrated that talent can emerge from anywhere. In his address, the Chief Minister also remembered several other talented sportspersons from Naharkatia. In football, he specifically mentioned Bonti Gogoi of the Indian women’s national team, as well as Pallabita Bora, Biju Gogoi and Thagit Sonowal of the Under-19 category. He also recalled the contributions of the late Jayanta Sonowal and Hiren Gogoi to hockey, while proudly highlighting the achievements of international-level athlete Pamila Devi and Hemi Das of Masters India in athletics. Noting that Assam’s first volleyball team was formed in Naharkatia, he remembered Jaishree Gogoi, who became the first NIS coach from the team, along with volleyball players such as Neha Kumari.

Lauding the achievements of Naharkatia’s girls’ hockey team, the Chief Minister said that the team had won championships on multiple occasions at the senior, junior and sub-junior levels. He stated that between 2010 and 2025, more than 100 girls from Naharkatia had the opportunity to represent Assam at the national level, while the team had also secured the state championship on as many as ten occasions.

Highlighting Naharkatia’s remarkable performance in Khel Maharan, the Chief Minister said that in the first edition, the constituency emerged victorious or secured runner-up positions in kabaddi, football and volleyball at the district level, earning recognition as the Best Legislative Assembly Constituency. In the second edition, Naharkatia continued its winning streak in these disciplines, while its athletes also won gold, silver and bronze medals in road cycling, chess and athletics. Announcing that the third edition of Khel Maharan would commence in November, he urged the youth of Naharkatia to register in large numbers for the event.

Speaking about the state government’s vision of developing Naharkatia into a full-fledged, multi-disciplinary sports hub, the Chief Minister said that the international-standard cricket ground constructed under the initiative of the Assam Cricket Association had further strengthened the region’s sports infrastructure. The facility has opened up new avenues for training and competition for local cricketers while creating fresh opportunities for cricket enthusiasts. He further informed that the state government was also undertaking the construction of a full-fledged hockey stadium in the vicinity.

The Chief Minister extended his special thanks and congratulations to MLA Taranga Gogoi for his efforts and leadership in enabling Naharkatia to benefit from such comprehensive sports facilities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the State Government is committed to developing modern sports infrastructure across Assam so that young athletes, including those from remote and rural areas, have access to quality facilities and opportunities to pursue their sporting ambitions.

The Chief Minister said that investment in sports infrastructure is essential for identifying and nurturing grassroots talent, encouraging greater participation in sports and creating pathways for young people to compete at the state, national and international levels. He expressed hope that the Naharkatia Multi Sports Complex would serve as a platform for aspiring sportspersons to hone their skills, realise their potential and bring laurels to Assam.

The Chief Minister moreover said that the inauguration reflects the State Government’s continued efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure across Assam and foster a sporting ecosystem that supports youth development, excellence and wider participation in sports. (ANI)