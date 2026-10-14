Boxing Federation of India suspends secretary general Pramod Kumar pending hearing over financial irregularities, non-cooperation

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has placed Secretary General Pramod Kumar under interim suspension with immediate effect, pending a thorough probe into charges of procedural violations, avoidance of official oversight, and administrative overreach. In a formal suspension order issued on October 13, 2026, signed by BFI President Ajay Singh, multiple grounds requiring immediate protective action to safeguard the federation's interests and ensure an unhindered investigation was cited. The disciplinary action follows Kumar's failure to respond to a formal Show Cause Notice and a subsequent extension notice, as per a press release from BFI.

The suspension order outlines core areas of concern necessitating immediate intervention. The BFI received unexpected financial claims totalling significant amounts from an external broadcasting agency for services rendered during a major tournament. The agency relied on a work order issued directly from Kumar's personal credentials, which was deliberately concealed from the President, Finance Committee, and competent authorities. This commitment vastly exceeded Kumar's prescribed financial authorisation limits, exposing the federation to severe unexpected liabilities. Furthermore, Kumar repeatedly failed to cooperate or respond to notices issued by a duly constituted Inquiry Committee investigating the sudden cancellation of a national-level championship. The BFI also noted that Kumar issued unauthorIsed cease-and-desist notices against senior federation officials, attempted to unlawfully convene meetings to move a no-confidence motion against the President, and launched public media campaigns to bring the administration to a standstill and malign the federation's reputation.

"You are hereby placed under interim suspension from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the inquiry or until the order is modified or revoked by the competent authority, subject to the applicable provisions of the BFI Constitution," stated the order issued under the provisions of the BFI Constitution. The federation emphasised that this is an interim protective measure and does not constitute a final determination of the allegations, which will undergo full examination under proper procedural safeguards. During the suspension period, Kumar has been strictly directed to refrain from exercising any official functions, utilising BFI communication channels or letterheads, or accessing official records relevant to the ongoing investigations, while extending full cooperation to the Inquiry Committee. (ANI)