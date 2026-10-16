Sachin Chamaria to represent India in Boccia at Para Asian Games 2026

Indian Boccia athlete Sachin Chamaria will represent India in the BC3 Individual and Pairs events at the Aichi-Nagoya Para Asian Games 2026, following the Sports Ministry’s approval of two Boccia athletes for inclusion in the Indian contingent. The Games begin on October 18. A severe spinal cord injury in 2008 left Sachin paralysed in all four limbs and changed the course of his life. He discovered Boccia in 2021, finding a way to return to competitive sport and pursue a new goal, as per a press release.

Since then, he has become a six-time consecutive National Gold Medallist and an advocate for disability inclusion, working to raise awareness about the opportunities sport can create for people with disabilities. “I am grateful to the Sports Ministry and everyone who has made it possible for me to represent India at the Para Asian Games. Wearing the India jersey is a responsibility I value deeply, and I will give my best in both events. I hope this opportunity brings greater recognition to Boccia and encourages more athletes with disabilities to take up sport,” said Sachin Chamaria, International Para Athlete, Entrepreneur, Disability Inclusion Advocate.

At the World Boccia Challenger 2026 in Cairo, Sachin won silver in BC3 Pairs with Sarita Dwivedi and bronze in BC3 Individual. His international achievements also include gold at the World Boccia Challenger in Bahrain in 2024, making him the first Indian male BC3 athlete to win international gold in the sport, and silver in the individual event and bronze in pairs at the Cairo Challenger in 2024. Ranked 19th in the world, Sachin holds the highest world ranking among Indian Boccia players. His achievements have been recognised with the PCI Inspirational Sportsperson of the Year award in 2023 and the Indian Achiever’s Award in 2024. Through his sporting career and advocacy, he hopes to help change perceptions around disability and highlight the importance of access and equal opportunities.

Boccia is a precision sport in which athletes propel red or blue balls as close as possible to a white target ball, known as the jack. In the BC3 category, athletes with significant motor impairments use assistive equipment, including a ramp, with support from a ramp operator. The athlete directs the strategy and placement of each shot. As he prepares for the Games, Sachin hopes his participation will help bring greater visibility to Boccia in India. Wider access to suitable facilities, equipment, coaching and competitions will be essential to helping more athletes discover the sport and pursue it at the highest level.

The Indian contingent at the 5th Para Asian Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026) will be supported by 113 officials, including coaches, support staff, a medical team and national Paralympic Committee officials. The overall contingent size has increased to 281 following the latest approvals. (ANI)