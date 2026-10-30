EIB and Deutsche Bank Partnership Backs €560m Investment in EU Space Businesses

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Deutsche Bank have agreed to a partnership to support €560 million in new investment across the European Union's space sector. The financing will help businesses expand production, bring new technologies to market and build Europe's capacity to provide essential space services independently. Companies across the supply chain stand to benefit, including component manufacturers, launch technology developers, satellite application providers and businesses offering services in orbit.

Around half of the investment is expected to take place in Germany, with the remainder supporting companies elsewhere in the EU. The initiative will support investment by corporates and space companies in technologies such as reusable launchers and spacecraft, advanced propulsion systems, satellite manufacturing and Earth observation. These technologies support services including communications, navigation, wildfire detection, pollution monitoring and security.

The agreement addresses a financing challenge for space businesses, whose lengthy development cycles, complex technologies and uncertain commercial returns can make conventional bank loans difficult to secure. Through the partnership, Deutsche Bank will receive long-term funding and flexible financing structures to support commercially viable companies preparing for their next stage of growth. The agreement was reached ahead of the European Space Agency's Space Investor Forum in Munich, scheduled for 29–30 October to connect investors with space start-ups and growing businesses.

Financing production and international growth

Deutsche Bank's Global Head of Trade Finance and Lending, Marc Mueller, said Europe has the engineering talent to lead in space, with long-term financing needed to help companies invest, expand production and compete internationally. EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said the partnership would unlock investment in Germany and across Europe, supporting the companies, supply chains and technologies needed for a stronger, more competitive sector. EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot highlighted its contribution to technology development and production capacity, connecting business growth with Europe's ability to deliver essential space services more autonomously.

ESA brings industry expertise and business connections

The initiative builds on cooperation between the EIB and the European Space Agency (ESA) to address the financing needs of Europe's space industry, including small and medium-sized enterprises and mid-cap companies. ESA contributes market intelligence and technical expertise to help shape suitable financing solutions, raising awareness among eligible businesses and connecting potential beneficiaries with funding opportunities. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said Europe has a growing number of space companies with technologies ready for expansion, making access to growth capital an essential step towards competing successfully.

Space TechEU supports investment across company development

The Deutsche Bank partnership forms part of Space TechEU, the EIB's dedicated space financing programme, which is designed to mobilise an estimated €1.4 billion in investment through commercial banking partners. Working with ESA, the programme combines financing, guarantees and technical expertise to help banks increase lending across Europe's space economy. It complements the EIB Group's direct investment loans, venture debt, equity investment and advisory services, helping companies access finance at successive stages from innovation through industrial expansion.