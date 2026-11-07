"Hope BCCI will recognise his services, rope him in for coaching gig": Azharuddin on Shami's Test retirement

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin said pacer Mohammed Shami, who announced his retirement from Test cricket on Friday, could have carried on playing the format for longer and expressed hope that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would rope him in a coaching gig to guide up and coming pacers in coming years. Shami on Friday announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to his 13-year journey in the longest format of the game on the very same day he made his Test debut – November 6. The veteran represented India in 64 Test matches, claiming 229 wickets in 122 innings at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30. His best bowling figures were 6/56, while he registered 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said Shami gave a lot to the country through his cricket and his decision should be respected. On a personal level, he opined that he could have gone longer playing red-ball cricket and retired from the ODIs. "I think when ever a player is retired it is a very sad thing because you get used to him playing for so many years. I think he has played almost more than 13 years I think he has given a lot to the country. It is very sad that he has retired. But since he has taken the decision, we have to really respect the decision. And I think he has done really well for the country," he said.

"I wish him all the best. I did not think that he would retired so early. Because I always felt that he was a very good bowler for the five-day game. It is very surprising that he retired from the longer format. Maybe he could have carried on playing the longer format and then maybe from the ODIs, he could have taken the retirement. But anyways, it is his decision. I wish him all the best, and I think he was an outstanding bowler. I mean, he was he really work very hard on his bowling, and still he is performing, but I do not know what was the reason for," he added. Recognising him as one of the "finest bowlers seen after Kapil Dev", he expressed hope that Shami would impart his knowledge to youngsters and would get roped in by BCCI for a coaching gig.

"I hope and pray he imparts his knowledge to the younger players and and I also sincerely hope that the board will recognize his services and take his services in future for coaching or any other job. Because I think he is one of the finest fast bowlers I think you have seen after Kapil Paji. I mean there is no comparison you cannot compare Kapil Paji but he was in the same mould," he said. "I hope the board BCCI really I mean gives him a chance to really help the youngsters who are coming up. There's no dearth of youngsters fast bowlers in India now and I sincerely hope and pray that his experience over the years will will be good for the Indian team in future, for the Indian fast bowlers in the future," he signed off.

He last featured in a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final against Australia. He claimed figures of 2-122 and 2-39 in the Test that India lost by 209 runs.