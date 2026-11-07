Solar Power to Lower Bills: EIB and Eximbank Back Hungary's €100M Green Push

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing €100 million to Eximbank Hungary to help businesses invest in renewable energy, energy-efficient technologies and environmentally friendly infrastructure. The financing will support Hungarian companies seeking to reduce electricity costs, modernise their operations and lower carbon emissions through investments in cleaner energy solutions. With energy expenses remaining an important concern for businesses, the partnership is expected to help companies become less dependent on fossil fuels and strengthen their ability to compete in domestic and international markets.

The investment will provide financing opportunities for companies planning to install solar power systems, improve energy efficiency in industrial and commercial buildings, or introduce electric vehicles and related infrastructure. These improvements could help businesses manage energy consumption more effectively, reduce operating expenses and protect themselves against unpredictable changes in energy prices. The initiative also supports Hungary's transition toward a more sustainable economy by encouraging businesses to adopt technologies that reduce environmental impacts and improve long-term productivity.

Access to affordable, long-term financing is particularly important for companies considering major investments in renewable energy and energy-saving equipment, which often require substantial upfront spending. Through its partnership with Eximbank Hungary, the EIB will help make financing available for eligible green projects that strengthen business operations and support national climate and energy objectives. The agreement is expected to create new opportunities for companies to improve their financial resilience, reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels and build more sustainable operations.

Solar Power and Energy-Efficient Technologies to Reduce Business Expenses

The €100 million financing package will support a range of green investments, including the installation of solar photovoltaic systems that allow businesses to generate electricity from renewable energy sources. Companies may also receive financing for energy-efficiency improvements in factories, industrial facilities and commercial buildings, helping them reduce the amount of energy required for everyday operations. Investments in electric vehicles and supporting infrastructure will also be eligible, encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner transportation technologies and reduce their dependence on conventional fuels.

Energy efficiency has become an important business consideration because high electricity and fuel costs can affect production expenses, profitability and investment decisions. Modern equipment, improved building systems and renewable electricity generation can help companies reduce energy waste and manage their operating costs more effectively over time. These investments could also strengthen Hungary's energy security by reducing demand for fossil fuels and increasing the use of cleaner energy sources across the business sector.

EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac described the transition to cleaner energy as an opportunity for businesses to improve their competitiveness and strengthen economic resilience. He highlighted that cooperation with Eximbank Hungary would help companies invest in technologies that reduce energy bills, improve energy security and support more sustainable business development. The partnership reflects the growing importance of making green technologies financially accessible to companies seeking to modernise their operations and remain competitive.

Green Financing to Strengthen Hungary's Industrial Competitiveness

The agreement will allow Eximbank Hungary to expand its financial support for companies investing in projects that improve energy performance and reduce environmental impacts. Businesses that adopt renewable energy and energy-saving technologies could become less vulnerable to fluctuations in international energy markets, allowing them to manage production expenses with greater predictability. Reduced energy consumption and more efficient operations may also help Hungarian manufacturers and other businesses strengthen their position in international markets.

Zalán Kiss, CEO of EXIM Hungary, emphasised that sustainable business practices are increasingly important for economic viability and long-term competitiveness, extending beyond environmental concerns. He explained that the €100 million agreement would create additional opportunities for Hungarian companies to finance energy-efficiency improvements and other green investments through a combination of international funding and domestic financial expertise. EXIM Hungary's commitment to green financing is intended to make sustainable development investments available to more businesses and support the country's wider economic competitiveness.

Long-Term Investment to Support Hungary's Clean Energy Transition

Major renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects often involve significant initial costs, making access to suitable financing an important factor in whether companies can proceed with planned improvements. The EIB and Eximbank Hungary partnership will help address these financing needs by supporting investments that can deliver economic and environmental benefits over an extended period. Businesses could use the funding to modernise their facilities, improve energy performance and adopt technologies that contribute to lower emissions and more efficient resource use.

The investment is also expected to support Hungary's wider climate and energy objectives by encouraging businesses to increase renewable energy use and reduce consumption of fossil fuels. Companies that successfully improve energy efficiency may benefit from lower operating costs, greater protection against energy price volatility and stronger long-term business performance. Through this €100 million financing agreement, the EIB and Eximbank Hungary are supporting a transition toward cleaner industrial operations and a more resilient, energy-efficient Hungarian economy.