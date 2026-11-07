England speedster Josh Tongue ruled out of ODI series against Australia due to toe injury

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia due to a toe injury, according to Cricinfo.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 19:45 IST
England speedster Josh Tongue ruled out of ODI series against Australia due to toe injury
England fast bowler Josh Tongue (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

England fast bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia due to a toe injury, according to Cricinfo. Tongue, who was not part of England's plans for the five-match T20I series as he prepares for the team's upcoming Test tour of South Africa, will return to the United Kingdom for further assessment of his injury.

The fast bowler had reportedly been carrying a problem with his left big toe during England's recent tour of Pakistan, where he featured in only one of the four matches in the tri-series. A regular member of England's Test side over the last 12 months, Tongue made his ODI and T20I debuts earlier this year. He has also been part of England's emerging fast-bowling group across formats, alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson and Sonny Baker.

England began their tour of Australia with a victory in a 50-over warm-up match in Perth on Saturday. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin next Friday, followed by five T20Is. Tongue's absence comes ahead of England's busy winter schedule, which includes a three-Test series in South Africa.

England are scheduled to play a warm-up match in Durban from December 9 to 11, ahead of the first Test, which will begin in Johannesburg on December 17. The injury will now see Tongue undergo further assessment in the UK as England prepare for their limited-overs assignments in Australia and the subsequent Test series in South Africa. (ANI)

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