Pakistan smothers with smog as pollution levels reach hazardous extremes

Severe smog and worsening air quality have engulfed several major cities across Pakistan’s Punjab province, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, exposing residents to serious health risks.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2026 18:58 IST
Pakistan smothers with smog as pollution levels reach hazardous extremes
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Severe smog and worsening air quality have engulfed several major cities across Pakistan’s Punjab province, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, exposing residents to serious health risks. The worsening pollution has triggered a surge in respiratory illnesses, asthma, throat infections, eye irritation, colds and persistent coughing, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the scale of the health emergency is becoming increasingly evident in Rawalpindi, where 2,961 patients suffering from smog-related ailments sought treatment at the outpatient departments and emergency wards of three allied hospitals within just 48 hours. Most of those affected were elderly men and women, highlighting the vulnerability of older residents to hazardous air conditions. Air quality readings have painted an alarming picture across the region.

Islamabad recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 187, while Rawalpindi registered 179. Lahore's AQI surged to 530, whereas Multan recorded an exceptionally dangerous 719. Faisalabad stood at 371, while Gujranwala recorded levels between 600 and 660. Jhang's AQI reached 678, while Murree, popularly known as the Queen of Hills, crossed 123. Industrial centres such as Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Jhang are among the worst affected. Authorities fear that pollution levels could rise further if rainfall does not occur over the following three days.

Medical professionals and health authorities have advised residents to wear protective masks, particularly outdoors. Children and individuals with respiratory conditions have been urged to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure. People have also been advised to keep doors and windows shut during morning and evening hours and seek medical guidance before using eye drops, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The Environmental Protection Department has identified brick kilns, stone crushers, industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, crop-residue burning and the extraction of black oil through burning discarded tyres as major contributors to the crisis. Smoke-emitting vehicles have been described as a particularly serious pollution source, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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