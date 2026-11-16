Parveer Singh appointed as India's chief national athletics coach; Raj Mohan to oversee junior development programme

Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed as the chief national coach of Indian Athletics, while the sprint coach Raj Mohan has been appointed to oversee the junior development programmge in the country. 

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:49 IST
Parveer Singh appointed as India's chief national athletics coach; Raj Mohan to oversee junior development programme
Parveer Singh and Raj Mohan. (Photo: AFI official website). Image Credit: ANI

Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed as the chief national coach of Indian Athletics, while the sprint coach Raj Mohan has been appointed to oversee the junior development programmge in the country. A statement from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said, "Experienced throwing coach Parveer Singh has been appointed Chief National Coach of Indian athletics. The AFI (Athletics Federation of India)—the national governing body of track and field in the country– has also appointed sprint coach Raj Mohan to oversee the junior development programme in the country."

Parveer Singh, recipient of the Dronacharya Award this year in athletics, replaces Radhakrishnan Nair, who was at the helm for six years from 2020 to 2026. Parveer Singh has also been the Deputy Chief Coach since 2021 “It is a privilege to head Indian track and field,” Parveer Singh said on being appointed Chief National Coach as per a statement from the AFI.

With more than three decades of coaching experience as an athletics coach with SAI (Sports Authority of India), Parveer Singh’s vast knowledge will further boost Indian athletes. Parveer Singh was also Deputy Chief Coach since 2021. “I would like to strengthen the event group coaching system to ensure each individual athlete receives the best support required to achieve peak performance at the LA Olympic Games in 2028,” Parveer Singh added. “The 2027 World Athletics Championships will be a good platform to evaluate the performance of the national team ahead of the LA28," he added.

A core group of athletes will continue to get international exposure to mentally and physically prepare for LA28, the Chief National Coach added. “In the pre-Olympic season, the goal will be to bridge the gap between elite and emerging athletes to increase the talent pool,” said the newly appointed Chief National Coach. Raj Mohan has been overseeing the national 400m team since 2017. The senior athletics coach is currently based at NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) in Trivandrum, Kerala. “The main priority will be to further strengthen the grassroots development programme to ensure a good number of junior athletes graduate to the senior level in future,” said the newly appointed Junior Chief Coach. (ANI)

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