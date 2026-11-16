LSG set to trade Mohammed Shami to RR in exchange for Sam Curran

Mohammed Shami is set to move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal involving England allrounder Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, according to a Cricinfo report. 

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 19:56 IST
LSG set to trade Mohammed Shami to RR in exchange for Sam Curran
Mohammed Shami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mohammed Shami is set to move from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal involving England all-rounder Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, according to a Cricinfo report. The LSG have also agreed to release Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth as part of the deal, as per the report.

Despite taking just 12 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 9.00 in 2026, the 36-year-old Shami provided experience and depth to LSG's bowling attack. He also showed his match-winning ability with an economical spell of 2/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. Notably, Shami recently retired from Test cricket. Since 2024, Shami has taken 14 powerplay wickets at an economy rate of 8.76. If the trade goes through, Shami could join forces with Jofra Archer, RR's leading strike bowler last season.

Meanwhile, Curran will join his third IPL franchise if the trade goes through, having previously represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in two stints each. He missed the 2026 season due to injury. Curran's arrival would give LSG an all-rounder capable of strengthening their batting line-up and bowling across different phases.

Curran, who was named Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final when England won the 2022 T20 World Cup, could also be in contention for LSG's vacant captaincy role. The position has been open since Rishabh Pant stepped down and subsequently moved to Delhi Capitals in a trade after the 2026 season. Other potential overseas candidates include Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis. Meanwhile, M Siddharth, a left-arm spinner, recently won the TNPL and is set to represent Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). (ANI)

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