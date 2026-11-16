Lakshya Sen eyes BWF World Tour Finals berth at Hong Kong Open 2026

India's Lakshya Sen will look to continue his winning momentum at the Hong Kong Open 2026 badminton tournament, beginning on Tuesday, as he aims to secure his place in the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals. The BWF Super 500 tournament will be the final opportunity for players to earn qualification points for the season finale, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China, from December 9 to 13, according to Olympics.com.

Lakshya enters the tournament after winning back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan. These victories are expected to take him to sixth place in the Race to BWF World Tour Finals standings, putting him inside the top-eight qualification cut-off, according to Olympics.com. However, the Indian shuttler is yet to officially confirm his place in the season-ending tournament. Japan's Koki Watanabe, whom Lakshya defeated in the Kumamoto Masters Japan final, and Thailand's Paris 2024 silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn are also in contention for qualification and could push him out of the top eight.

With the Hong Kong Open being the final tournament in the qualification window, the performances of the three players will determine the remaining places in the men's singles category. Lakshya will need to reach the semi-finals in Hong Kong to guarantee his qualification. The Indian will begin his campaign against local favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu, while Vitidsarn will take on a qualifier in his opening match. If both players win their respective first-round matches, they could meet in a crucial second-round encounter. Watanabe, meanwhile, has been placed in the opposite half of the draw.

Former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is the other Indian competing in the men's singles event. In women's singles, India will have six representatives in the tournament despite the absence of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who has already qualified for the BWF World Tour Finals.

Anmol Kharb, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag and Rakshita Ramraj will feature in the draw, while Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah will face each other in an all-Indian opening-round clash. In men's doubles, world No. 6 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India's challenge alongside Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun.

World Championships bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will spearhead India's campaign in women's doubles. In mixed doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Tanisha Crasto, along with Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K, will represent the country. (ANI)