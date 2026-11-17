11 players from the AIFF-FIFA-Odisha Talent Academy in Bhubaneswar are part of the Indian squad for the ongoing AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, underlining the academy's contribution to the country's youth football pathway. The Blue Colts are currently top of their group in the Qualifiers with two wins in two games, scoring a whopping 16 goals so far, as per the AIFF website.

The academy's contribution to the national teams has grown over the past two seasons. Three of its players represented India at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026. Last season, six players from the academy featured for India at the SAFF U17 Championship in Sri Lanka, while four went on to represent the country at the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. The academy is part of AIFF's partnership with the Government of Odisha under the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. Following the completion of an initial two-year partnership, AIFF and the Department of Sports and Youth Services (DSYS), Government of Odisha, renewed their collaboration for a further five years.

The programme combines football training with residential and educational support. Players have daily access to two natural grass pitches and facilities at the academy, while the Government's support also provides access to the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) Sports Science Centre for player testing, rehabilitation and injury management. Competitive exposure and talent identification form other important parts of the pathway. The Kalinga Arrows Cup has provided young players with opportunities to compete against strong opposition and come under the observation of AIFF scouts. The Government of Odisha's CM Trophy initiative has also helped identify promising footballers from different parts of the state and connect them with the development pathway.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, DSYS, said, "The progress of players from the Odisha Talent Academy reflects the value of sustained government support and institutional collaboration. Our endeavour is to provide young footballers with the facilities and opportunities to reach the highest levels of the game." M Satyanarayan, AIFF Deputy Secretary General, said, “The progress of players from the Odisha academy reflects the importance of sustained investment and collaboration in football development. We thank the Government of Odisha for its continued support, which has helped provide young players with quality training facilities, sports science services and competitive opportunities. We believe that partnerships of this nature are essential to building a strong pathway for the next generation of Indian footballers.”

The 11 players are goalkeepers Maroof Shafi and Newtan Irengbam; defenders Jinesh Thoudam, Lawmsangzuala, Leo Thongbam, Maldino Singh Yumnam and Malsawmtluanga; midfielders Henthoiba Keisam and R Lawmsangzuala; and forwards Kamgouhao Doungel and Felix Meitei Saikhom. (ANI)