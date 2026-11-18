Cricket Australia (CA) announced the formation of an "independent forum" to listen to testimonies and stories of players part of Australia's squad for the 2018 Tour to South Africa, where the controversial ball-tampering scandal sent shockwaves across world cricket eight years ago. This comes after a former Aussie batter made some explosive revelations about the ball-tampering scandal in his autobiography 'Sabr'. In his book, he called for the team to take collective responsibility for the scandal and revealed that everyone in the team knew about it, not just the trio of then captain Steve Smith, then vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were sanctioned when the incident came to light in Cape Town.

Khawaja also revealed how sandpaper was used one Test prior at Gqeberha as well, and the ball's condition was also tampered with during the 2017/18 Ashes series at home by lifting the quarter of the seam of the cricket ball to get reverse swing. CA has said that testimonies of all players will be heard and hopes that it will be a "circuit-breaker" to the rumbling controversy over events from the South Africa tour.

The interim Cricket Australia chairman David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg announced the forum in a presser, saying that the players and staff could give their side of events in a "confidential environment". This move comes after the CA board's meeting on Tuesday evening. In Hobart on Thursday, Greenberg said that CA is "re-prosecuting" the initial investigation carried out eight years back, and no new sanctions will be handed out to the players/staff. It would be up to the CA board what information is made public upon completion of the process, which is expected to take a month.

"We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, whilst at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward," said Greenberg, as quoted by CA's official website, admitting "the game is hurting at the moment" in hearing the "conflicting accounts of what transpired in Cape Town in 2018". "It is not good for anyone. We need to find a path through, and we need to heal," he added.

Following the incident, the then-new skipper Tim Paine and head coach Justin Langer established a new culture within the dressing room, and the 'win at all costs' mentality came under serious scrutiny. "What happened then and continues to play out now has a lot to do with the culture that existed at that time. A culture that CA played a part in creating," Greenberg said.

"The recognition of that came through the commissioning of the Ethics Centre report and subsequent adoption of 36 of the 42 recommendations," he added. The CA chief executive also expressed pride in the culture built by the team over the past eight years under skipper Pat Cummins and head coach Andrew McDonald, while also acknowledging the hurt that the 'Sandpapergate' has caused to the nation's cricket.

"We are indeed proud of the culture that the team has built over the past eight years. Our players and our leaders and our coaches deserve enormous credit for that, in particular Pat (Cummins) and Andrew (McDonald, the current coach) who lead this team with distinction," said Greenberg. "But we recognise the pain and hurt that events surrounding Sandpapergate have caused," he added.

CA's interim chair Boon also said that the decision is what CA believes "is in the best interests of the game." He noted that the fallout from the 2018 tour and the events happening there have stayed a part of the conversation in Australian cricket and "has been a difficult chapter for many people". "Today, in reality, I just want to really speak directly to all Australian cricket fans. Last night, the Cricket Australia board met, and we reached a decision that we believe is in the best interests of the game," he said.

"After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives. For almost a decade, the fallout from these events—or from those events—has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It's been a difficult chapter for many people, and increasingly the ongoing debate has become a distraction for our game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker." "This forum is not about relitigating the past at all. It is about creating an opportunity for those who wish to be heard, to tell their stories in a respectful, safe environment and for our sport to listen," Boon signed off.

Khawaja's side of the story has been backed by his close friend and former opening partner David Warner, who, along with Steve Smith, was given a 12-month ban from cricket and a lifetime leadership ban. One-Test bowler Chadd Sayers also said that sandpaper was used at Gqeberha. Earlier in 2021, the bowling quartet of Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood issued a statement denying any knowledge of the use of a foreign object to change the condition of the ball.

Recently, at a presser in Sydney, skipper Cummins said that Khawaja's claims were "utter nonsense" and accused him of being "casual and flippant" with his friends, their lives and reputations. "When (Khawaja) says we all knew, if by that he means that we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100 per cent wrong," Cummins had said. "I have said that consistently for the last eight years; I did not know that was happening," he added.

But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that. He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper. That is complete and utter nonsense," he continued. While Cummins still termed Usman a friend, he also went on to make serious accusations of a casual approach towards telling his story involving his own long-time teammates and friends and called for some accountability from him.

"Usman is a friend, but friends are not casual with each other's lives and reputations," he said. "In his book, he has been casual with my life and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket." "I support him to tell his story, 100 per cent. I am glad he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do," he signed off. (ANI)