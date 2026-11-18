BoE, in new statement on CPI data, says inflation to rise further
The Bank of England said on Wednesday that inflation was expected to rise further by the middle of next year due to cost pressures already in the pipeline, in a statement responding to Wednesday's official consumer prices data. Earlier the Office for National Statistics said British annual inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, but investors trimmed bets on a BoE rate rise next month as some underlying components held steady.
"The conflict in the Middle East has caused energy prices and inflation to rise in recent months, and inflation is expected to rise further by the middle of next year due to cost pressures already in the pipeline," a BoE spokesperson said. "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) raised Bank Rate two weeks ago to limit how much higher energy costs affect other prices, and will continue to set interest rates to make sure inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there."
The comments echo the BoE's message earlier this month when it raised interest rates to 4.0% from 3.75%. The BoE is expected to comment on future inflation releases going forward, apart from during the run-up to monetary policy decisions.