The Bank of England said ​on Wednesday that inflation was ​expected to rise ‌further by ​the middle of next year due to cost pressures already in the pipeline, ‌in a statement responding to Wednesday's official consumer prices data. Earlier the Office for National Statistics said British annual inflation rose to a one-year high ‌of 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, but investors trimmed ‌bets on a BoE rate rise next month as some underlying components held steady.

"The conflict in the Middle East has caused energy prices and inflation ⁠to ​rise in recent ⁠months, and inflation is expected to rise further by the middle of ⁠next year due to cost pressures already in the pipeline," a BoE ​spokesperson said. "The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) raised Bank Rate two weeks ago ⁠to limit how much higher energy costs affect other prices, and will continue ⁠to ​set interest rates to make sure inflation returns to the 2% target and stays there."

The comments echo the BoE's ⁠message earlier this month when it raised interest rates to 4.0% ⁠from 3.75%. The ⁠BoE is expected to comment on future inflation releases going forward, apart from during the run-up to ‌monetary ‌policy decisions.