The Gujarat government announced assistance in the form of seeds and fertilisers for tribal farmers for Rabi crops from the current year, just as assistance was provided during the Kharif season under the Agricultural Diversification Scheme, the CMO stated. Under the Janjatiya Kalyan Yojana, implementation of the Agricultural Diversification Scheme (Rabi Season) for the year 2026-27 has commenced. Applications were invited from tribal farmers this year to avail assistance for Rabi crops. Under this scheme, 48,190 farmers will be provided benefits.

According to the CMO, the Gujarat government launched the Agricultural Diversification Scheme for tribal farmers in 2012. So far, 15.70 lakh tribal farmers have benefited from this scheme. Under the scheme, farmers are provided with seed and fertiliser kits to increase agricultural productivity in tribal areas and encourage crop diversification. Under the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel-led government, several initiatives have been undertaken for tribal development, and a scheme has been designed to provide tribal farmers with seed and fertiliser assistance for Rabi crops, just as it is provided for Kharif crops. The distribution of seeds and fertilisers has commenced in 14 districts of the state having a tribal population.

Agriculture is the primary occupation of people residing in the tribal regions of Gujarat. With the objective of helping tribal farmers increase their income through agriculture, the Tribal Development Department implements various assistance schemes in the agricultural sector. Since 2022-23, under the Agricultural Diversification Scheme for the Kharif season, tribal farmers have been provided assistance in the form of seeds for any one of the following crops: groundnut, soybean, sorghum, paddy, brinjal, black gram, pigeon pea, ragi (finger millet), okra and pearl millet. Based on the selected crop, the required quantity of seeds and fertilisers for cultivation on one acre of land is provided. The objective of this assistance is to reduce the burden of farming costs on farmers, increase agricultural productivity and promote crop diversification in tribal areas.

In Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod and Chhota Udepur districts, for the main crop, seeds of any one of the following crops will be provided: wheat, chickpea or maize, along with seeds of tomato, okra and brinjal. Fertiliser assistance will include (one 50 kg bag of PROM, one 50 kg bag of ammonium sulphate and one bottle of NPK consortia). In Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad and Dang districts, seeds of the main crops, including okra, tomato, bottle gourd and cucumber, along with seeds of brinjal and broccoli, will be provided. Fertiliser assistance will include (one 50 kg bag of PROM, one 50 kg bag of ammonium sulphate and one bottle of NPK consortia).

Beneficiaries availing assistance under this scheme will also receive agricultural training, market linkage services and necessary guidance through phone calls and messages from the implementing agency. To expedite the beneficiary selection process, ensure that eligible tribal farmers receive the benefits of the scheme on time and enhance transparency throughout the process, the Tribal Development Department has developed an online portal for the scheme. Since the financial year 2022-23, this portal has been operational in all tribal districts of Gujarat.

With the launch of the online portal, tribal farmers no longer need to make repeated visits to government offices to avail the benefits of the scheme. The entire process, from application submission to approval of benefits, is conducted online, making it easier and more convenient for farmers to access the scheme's benefits, Gujarat CMO said. (ANI)