Ben Duckett smashed a brilliant century before pacer Sonny Baker produced a four-wicket haul as England defeated Australia by 97 runs in the third and final ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 at the Bellerive Oval on Wednesday. After opting to bat, England posted a challenging 328 all out in 48.3 overs, with Duckett leading the charge with a magnificent 133 off 115 deliveries. Will Jacks provided a late boost with an attacking 59 off 48 balls.

In reply, Australia struggled against England's disciplined bowling attack and were bowled out for 231 in 46.5 overs, falling well short of the target. Baker was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming four wickets for 45 runs in his 10 overs, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson chipped in with three wickets for 42 runs. Gus Atkinson also played an important role in putting Australia under early pressure.

England got off to a flying start as Duckett and Tom Banton put together an entertaining 74-run opening partnership in less than nine overs. Banton continued his impressive form, scoring 44 off 35 deliveries, before Jack Edwards dismissed him with the help of a fine running catch from Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh. Duckett continued to dominate the Australian attack, reaching his century off just 94 balls. However, Australia fought back through Matt Renshaw, who claimed three wickets for 51 runs. Renshaw removed Joe Root, Duckett and Jordan Cox to disrupt England's momentum in the middle overs.

England's decision to promote Jofra Archer to No. 6 did not work, as the fast bowler managed just seven runs. Duckett eventually departed for 133 in the 39th over, giving Renshaw his third wicket. Jacks then took responsibility in the closing stages, striking aggressively to lift England beyond the 300-run mark. Edwards finished with four wickets for 31 runs, while Renshaw was Australia's second-most successful bowler with the bowling figures of 51/3.

Chasing 329, Australia suffered an early collapse as Atkinson dismissed Travis Head, while Baker removed Marsh and Josh Inglis to leave the hosts struggling at 34 for three in the eighth over. Baker's pace and movement proved too much for the Australian top order, as he repeatedly troubled the batters with deliveries touching 144 kph.

Renshaw offered some resistance with a fighting 55, while Alex Carey contributed 37, but their efforts were insufficient to revive Australia's chase. Dawson broke their partnership by dismissing Renshaw, while Carey's run-out further dented the hosts' hopes. Australia suffered another setback when Cameron Green retired hurt after being struck on the helmet by an Atkinson bouncer. He was replaced by Ollie Peake under concussion protocols.

Baker later dismissed Peake and Xavier Bartlett to complete an impressive four-wicket haul and seal a comprehensive victory for England. The visitors thus secured their second consecutive win after losing the opening ODI, taking the series 2-1 and ending their Australian campaign on a high.

Now, Australia will host England for the five-match T20I series, with the first T20I starting Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)