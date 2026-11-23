Velocity Cricket League (VCL), a pan-India franchise-based T-15 Tennis Ball Cricket League, will conduct its second round of player trials in Gurugram on December 4 at Silver Hills Cricket Ground, Sector 77. The upcoming trials are expected to witness participation from aspiring cricketers across Gurugram and neighbouring regions, reflecting the growing interest in Tennis Ball Cricket among India’s youth, as per a press release.

The first round of trials in Gurugram saw 15 players earn selection. The selected players include Rohit, Pawan Lohia, Sanjiv Dillo, Arun, Krishan Kumar, Gaurav Yadav, Manoj Gurjar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Mahesh Kumar, Parul Yadav, Joginder Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Piyush, Ritesh Sharma and Mukul Mogli. The league aims to provide grassroots cricketers with a platform to showcase their abilities and explore opportunities in franchise-based competitive cricket. Through its T-15 format, VCL seeks to strengthen the tennis-ball cricket ecosystem and identify promising talent from different parts of the country.

Commenting on the league’s vision and the response from young players, the VCL Team Management said, “Our vision behind Velocity Cricket League is to create a credible platform where talented cricketers, particularly those from grassroots and tennis-ball cricket backgrounds, get an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a bigger stage. The response from young players has been extremely encouraging, and the growing interest reflects the immense potential of Tennis Ball Cricket in India. Through VCL, we aim to bridge the gap between grassroots talent and professional franchise-based opportunities while giving aspiring cricketers a platform to fulfil their dreams.” One of the players selected in the previous trials, Manoj Gurjar, said, “Being selected for Velocity Cricket League is a proud and exciting moment for me. Platforms like VCL provide grassroots cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their talent and take their game to the next level. I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to making the most of it. I believe this league can open new doors for many aspiring tennis-ball cricketers.”

The second round of trials on December 4 is another step in the league’s efforts to discover emerging talent and expand opportunities for young cricketers through a structured franchise-based competition. (ANI)