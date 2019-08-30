Chargers OT Okung out at least Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Russell Okung will not play in the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco announced the Week 1 status of Okung on Thursday, per ESPN.

Okung has been limited to off-field conditioning work this summer due to a pulmonary embolism caused by blood clots. The 31-year-old Okung is on the non-football illness list. Telesco added that the Chargers will have a deeper grasp of the status of Okung in the coming weeks.

Trent Scott, who has been at left tackle in Okung's place, played 125 snaps on offense last season as an undrafted rookie out of Grambling State. Okung, responding to reports of his absence from training camp, said he experienced abnormal discomfort in his chest on June 1 and went to urgent care out of "an abundance of caution."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is entering his third year with the Chargers after six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-15) and one with the Denver Broncos (2016).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)