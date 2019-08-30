HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (times GMT):

1719 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST JABEUR

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova was tested on a hot day by Tunisia's Ons Jabeur before triumphing 6-1 4-6 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and eight minutes. Jabeur took a medical time out midway through the match to have a knee injury looked at before storming back to claim the second set but Pliskova held on in the final set to move into the fourth round, converting seven break points in the match.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK

Play began on Friday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius (77°F) and a forecast high of 31C. However, rain is expected later in the day.

Roger Federer is in action later against Briton Dan Evans on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

