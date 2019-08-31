India v West Indies Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies here on Saturday. India 1st Innings

Lokesh Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13 Mayank Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55

Cheteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6 Virat Kohli batting 52

Ajinkya Rahane batting 20 Extras: (B-4 LB-7) 11

Total: (For 3 wickets from 59 overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 1/32 2/46 3/115

Bowling: Kemar Roach 11-4-22-0, Shannon Gabriel 9-0-44-0, Jason Holder 15-6-26-2, Rahkeem Cornwall 17-5-41-1, Roston Chase 7-3-13-0.

