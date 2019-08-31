Royals agree to sell to Kansas City-based group

The Kansas City Royals reached an agreement to sell ownership to a group led by local businessman John Sherman, the club's current owners announced Friday. Royals owner and CEO David Glass and his family had been in negotiations to sell for a reported price tag of about $1 billion.

"The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family. Our goal, which I firmly believe we've achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward," Glass said in a statement. "In John Sherman we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise."

Glass, who turns 84 on Monday, bought the team for $96 million in April 2000. He had served the previous 6 1/2 years as CEO and chairman of the team following the death of founding owner Ewing Kauffman, for whom the Royals' home stadium is still named. Glass's son, Dan, is the Royals' president. Sherman, 64, has been a part-owner and vice chairman of the Cleveland Indians since 2016 and will divest himself of that team. He is the CEO of Kansas City-based MLP Holdings and is on the board of trustees for the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

"We're very supportive of John and his group reaching an agreement to acquire ownership of his hometown Kansas City Royals," Indians owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a statement. "His acquisition of the Royals is good for the game of baseball and I wish him the best. John has been a great partner of ours since 2016 and we are grateful for his contributions to our organization in his time with us."

The agreement will be subject to approval by MLB owners at their meetings in November. "As for my family, it has been an amazing run since we gained control of the franchise in 2000," Glass said. "I will miss this more than anyone realizes because I grew up loving this great game and was awarded a fantastic opportunity to own one of the 30 Major League clubs."

