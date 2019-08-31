Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the second Test between India and the West Indies here. India 1st Innings

Lokesh Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13 Mayank Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55

Cheteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6 Virat Kohli c Hamilton b Holder 76

Ajinkya Rahane c Hamilton b Roach 24 Hanuma Vihari batting 42

Rishabh Pant batting 27 Extras: (B-8 LB-13) 21

Total: (For 5 wickets from 90 overs) 264 Fall of Wickets: 1/32 2/46 3/115 4/164 5/202

Bowling: Kemar Roach 19-7-47-1, Shannon Gabriel 12-0-57-0, Jason Holder 20-6-39-3, Rahkeem Cornwall 27-8-69-1, Roston Chase 12-4-31-0.

