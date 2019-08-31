The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES *Report of Day 2 of second Test between India and West Indies.

*Duleep Trophy: India Green vs India Red in Bengaluru. *Report of Pro Kabaddi League.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-LD IND Kohli, Agarwal fifties prop up India despite Holder's burst

Kingston, Aug 31 (PTI) Virat Kohli's fighting 76 and opener Mayank Agarwal's half century guided India to 264 for five on the first day of their second World Championships Test against the West Indies here.

SPO-IND-MAYANK We are in great position after losing just five wickets on that track: Mayank

Kingston, Aug 31 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal said India were in a "great position" after reaching 264 for five in challenging conditions on the first day of the second Test against West Indies here.

SPO-OPEN-IND Bopanna, Shapovalov move to second round; Paes-Duran pair exits US Open

New York, Aug 31 (PTI) India experienced a mixed day at the US Open as Rohan Bopanna advanced to the men's doubles second round with Denis Shapovalov but Leander Paes made a first-round exit with Guillermo Duran here.

SPO-IND-RAHKEEM Claiming Pujara as my first Test wicket felt good, says Rahkeem

Kingston, Aug 31 (PTI) West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall said making Cheteshwar Pujara his first victim on his debut Test was a good feeling to have.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Shubhankar lies third, aiming to join Lahiri on PGA Tour

Newburgh (USA), Aug 31 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma shot a superb six-under 66, which was laced with eight birdies, to be placed tied third at the end of the first day of Korn Ferry Tour Championship here.

SPO-DERBY-PREVIEW Bagan under pressure as Menendez-coached EB eye derby triple

Kolkata, Aug 31 (PTI) Defending champions Mohun Bagan will be under pressure to deny the Alejandro Menendez-coached East Bengal a hat-trick of derby wins when the arch-rivals clash in the Calcutta Football League Premier Division here on Sunday.

SPO-HOCK-CAMP HI names 33 probables for senior men's national coaching camp

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Hockey India on Saturday named a 33-member probables list for the senior men's national coaching camp, beginning September 2 at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru, to prepare for the Belgium Tour and the Olympic qualifiers.

SPO-PCB-TEAM-SUPPORTSTAFF PCB to announce new team management next week; Misbah, Waqar frontrunners

Karachi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board could announce its new team management next week with Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis favourites to be named head coach and bowling coach.

SPO-FIH-IND FIH mulling to have India, Pakistan play home and away ties in Europe

Karachi, Aug 31 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is mulling to have India and Pakistan play their home and away matches in Europe if the arch-rivals face off in the Olympic qualifying tournament for a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

SPO-ATP-MUKUND Sasi Mukund reaches final of Challenger in career-best show

Baotou (China), Aug 31 (PTI) Indian tennis player Sasi Kumar Mukund pulled off the biggest result of his career, reaching his maiden singles final on the ATP Challenger Tour, here on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)