Chennaiyin FC bid farewell to midfielder Francisco Fernandes

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday confirmed the departure of midfielder Francisco Fernandes from the club. The 33-year-old Goan bids adieu as an Indian Super League title winner, having lifted the trophy with CFC in the 2017-18 season.

Francis made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions for CFC over the two years, and was a versatile presence across midfield given his ability to fit seamlessly into any role. The former India international brought bags of experience to the table, and was a worthy option for Head Coach John Gregory to have at his disposal.

"Francis is a terrific professional and I have to admit that he's always been one of my favourites. He was an absolute delight to work with over the two seasons he spent with us," said the Chennaiyin gaffer in a heartfelt parting message to Francis.

