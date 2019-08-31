Sports News Roundup: Yankees LHP Sabathia (knee) returns to injured list; Federer razor sharp in win over Evans

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Rockets, G Gordon agree to extension

Guard Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets have agreed on a multi-year contract extension. While multiple reports pegged the deal at four years for $76 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it is a three-year contract guaranteed at $54.5 million beginning in the 2020-21 season.

Reports: Texans trading Clowney to Seahawks

The Houston Texans are ironing out a trade to send holdout pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, according to multiple reports Saturday. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said the deal is contingent upon Clowney and "other players" passing physicals, but the other players involved were not named.

Serbia rout Angola as other World Cup big guns also win

The basketball World Cup heavyweights opened got their campaigns on the right track as Serbia romped to a 105-59 win over Angola, Italy mauled the Philippines 108-62 and 2006 champions Spain strolled to a 101-62 defeat of Tunisia on Saturday. Russia was forced to dig deep for an 82-77 victory against Nigeria as they erased an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit and Puerto Rico produced a strong final period to edge Iran 83-81 after trailing by 18 points at halftime.

Yankees LHP Sabathia (knee) returns to injured list

The New York Yankees placed left-hander CC Sabathia back on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with knee inflammation. He threw just 48 pitches Friday night against the Oakland Athletics before exiting with soreness. The ailment has plagued him all season and this marks his third trip to the IL.

Federer razor sharp in win over Evans

After slow starts in his first two U.S. Open matches, Roger Federer took his game up a notch on Friday with a stress-free 6-2 6-2 6-1 win over Briton Daniel Evans to reach the round of 16 in New York. The Swiss great was brimming with confidence from the start, taking advantage of the speedy hardcourts under the open roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a warm and sunny day.

MLB roundup: Betts homers in 1st, 15th as Red Sox win

Mookie Betts' two-out home run in the top of the 15th inning snapped a tie and lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night/Saturday morning in Anaheim, Calif. It was Betts' second home run of the game -- he also went deep in the first inning, on the fifth pitch of the game. His 15th-inning homer, his 23rd of the year, came on the 473rd pitch of the game.

Reports: Bills to cut veteran RB McCoy

The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday, according to multiple reports. McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Djokovic shrugs off shoulder issue to reach last 16

Defending champion Novak Djokovic silenced concerns about his left shoulder as the Serbian breezed past American Denis Kudla 6-3 6-4 6-2 on Friday to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open. Djokovic's title defense looked to be in jeopardy in his previous match when he received treatment on his shoulder several times, an issue which he said had impacted his serve and backhand.

Medvedev embraces boos to reach last 16 at U.S. Open

Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev overcame a hostile crowd to secure a 7-6(1) 4-6 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in a tension-filled clash on Friday and book a spot in the last 16 of the U.S. Open. Medvedev, who was heartily booed by the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium at every opportunity after giving them the middle finger, relied on his powerful serve to put away Lopez and keep alive his hopes for a maiden Grand Slam title.

Osaka-Gauff clash headlines U.S. Open Day Six

World number one Naomi Osaka takes on 15-year-old Coco Gauff and temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to the court to meet rising Russian Andrey Rublev in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. Defending champion Osaka appears to have recovered from the knee injury that forced her out of the Cincinnati Open earlier this month and will look to reach the last 16 when she battles the surging American.

