HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Saturday (times GMT): 1800 ANDREESCU ENDS WOZNIACKI'S RUN AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, the 15th seed, beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 to reach the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 19-year-old, who is making her U.S. Open main draw debut this year, hit twice as many winners as Wozniacki and also won 15 points at the net. Andreescu will face American Taylor Townsend in the last 16.

1635 UNSEEDED TOWNSEND ADVANCES American Taylor Townsend beat Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-5 6-2 to move into the fourth round.

Townsend converted five of seven break points and constantly approached the net to win 46 of 74 net points. 1630 MERTENS THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

Belgium's 25th seed Elise Mertens beat Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3 6-3 in a 72-minute match to move into the fourth round. Mertens fired seven aces and smashed 26 winners, twice that of her opponent, while also converting five of nine break points to advance.

READ MORE Osaka-Gauff clash headlines U.S. Open Day Six

U.S. Open order of play on Saturday Djokovic shrugs off shoulder issue to reach last 16

Medvedev embraces boos to reach last 16 at U.S. Open Federer sick and tired of preferential treatment talk

Serena cruises by Muchova into fourth round Keys digs deep to beat Kenin and reach last 16

Federer razor sharp in win over Evans Energized De Minaur sees off Nishikori in New York

1510 PLAY UNDER WAY IN NEW YORK Play began on Saturday under bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) and a forecast high of 28C. However, rain is expected later in the day. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar, Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)