India was bowled out for 416 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second cricket Test against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 416 all out in 140.1 overs (Hanuma Vihari 111, Virat Kohli 76; Jason Holder 5/77, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/105).

